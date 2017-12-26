Police: Suspects lock doors during robbery of Durham Waffle House

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said three suspects locked the doors of a Waffle House as they robbed the restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspects were inside the business, located in the 4400 block of Roxboro Street, for about 30 minutes before leaving with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident that began just after 5 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: