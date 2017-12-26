Several chances of wintry weather to end 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cold temperatures will continue as we wrap up 2017 and head into the new year. A possible storm system coming up from the Gulf of Mexico later this week could give central North Carolina some wintry weather early Friday.

After a cool Christmas Day on Monday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs only in the low 40s Tuesday afternoon. A mainly dry cold front will move through central North Carolina on Wednesday morning. There will be a small chance of a flurry or a touch of freezing rain in some areas as that front moves toward the coast Wednesday morning. The front will be running into a lot of dry air, so the precipitation chances will be minimal, but a bit of wintry weather will still be possible early Wednesday, mainly south and east of the Triangle. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday morning but will gradually clear throughout the day. Behind the cold front, we will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday but temperatures will be much colder with highs only in the mid 30s.

There is still the possibility of some light snow or a wintry mix early Friday as a system moves up from the Gulf Coast and runs into the cold air over the Southeast. Confidence is still low at this time because weather models are in disagreement on the path of low and how much moisture will be around. The best chance of this wintry mix will be Friday morning into early Friday afternoon. We are continuing to monitor the track of the storm and will have updates as we get closer to Friday.

Saturday will be bright and dry with highs in the low 40s. By New Year’s Eve on Sunday and New Year’s Day on Monday, highs will only be in the low to mid 30s. As of now, it does look like 2018 will ring in with dry weather Sunday night. A couple of flurries will be possible on New Year’s Day, otherwise there will be a mix of clouds and sun.

Tuesday will have some early clouds, then it will become mostly sunny. The high will be 43. Winds will be light out of the west.

Tuesday Night will become mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 29. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy early with a stray flurry or sprinkle, mainly in areas south of the Triangle. It will become partly sunny for the afternoon. The high will be 43. Winds will be north around 5 mph. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. The high will be 35, after a morning low 21.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of some light snow north and west of the Triangle and a wintry mix possible south and east of the Triangle, mainly during the morning. The high will be 36, after a morning low of 24. The precipitation risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold. The high will be 41, after a morning low of 22.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve will be partly sunny and colder. The high will be 34, after a morning low of 20.

Monday, New Year’s Day will have clouds and some sun with a small chance of a few flurries. The high will be 32, after a morning low of 18. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

