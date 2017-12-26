Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas is officials over and eventually – that tree has to come down.
If you’re in Wake County, there are a few places where you can recycle your tree for free.
Your tree will be used to mulch trails at Wake County Parks.
Make sure the ornaments are removed from your tree before you drop it off!
The drop off locations will accept trees starting Tuesday through Jan. 28 (except Jan. 1).
Drop off locations:
Wake County Convenience Centers – Hours: 7 days a week • 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Site 1: 10505 Old Stage Road, Garner
Site 2: 6025 Old Smithfield Road, Apex
Site 4: 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh
Site 11: 5051 Wendell Blvd., Wendell
Wake County Parks – Hours: 7 days a week • 8 a.m. until sunset
Blue Jay Point County Park: 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh
Harris Lake County Park: 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill
Lake Crabtree County Park: 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville
North Wake Landfill District Park: 9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh
