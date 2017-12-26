Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas is officials over and eventually – that tree has to come down.

If you’re in Wake County, there are a few places where you can recycle your tree for free.

Your tree will be used to mulch trails at Wake County Parks.

Make sure the ornaments are removed from your tree before you drop it off!

The drop off locations will accept trees starting Tuesday through Jan. 28 (except Jan. 1).

Drop off locations:

Wake County Convenience Centers – Hours: 7 days a week • 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Wake County Parks – Hours: 7 days a week • 8 a.m. until sunset

