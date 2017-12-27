Man robbed 2 Garner banks in 15 minutes on Wednesday, police say

(Garner police and Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — One man robbed two banks in 15 minutes in Garner on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Both the Coastal Federal Credit Union on Timber Drive and the State Employees’ Credit Union on Vandora Springs Road were robbed, police said. The Coastal Credit Union was hit at 4:43 p.m., while the SECU was hit at 4:57 p.m., police said. The two sites are about four miles apart.

The suspect is believed to be a man, according to police. Police also released a picture of the man.

