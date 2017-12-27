9 people displaced, 3 dogs missing after Hope Mills home burns

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A family is looking for ways to feed their children after a Wednesday-night fire destroyed their home.

The fire happened just before 5 p.m. on Jackson Street in Hope Mills.

The Hope Mills Fire Department assisted Cotton Volunteer Fire Department.

CBS North Carolina spoke with two family members who said they believe the fire started in the kitchen.

Heather Jones grew up in the house where her sister and brother-in-law now live with three children younger than 11.

Jones said her brother-in-law has minor burn injuries to his hand but everyone else is okay.

“My sister come running to my house,” Jones said. “She didn’t hardly have any clothes on and the baby didn’t neither. When they smelled smoke, they ran. It was burning in less than a second.”

Some extended family members were staying at the home during the holiday week. In all, 9 people were displaced, she said, and three Chihuahuas are missing.

