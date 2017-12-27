Durham family pleads for return of missing parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham family is pleading with the public to help them find missing parents.

Tierra Mann, 35, and Carl Adams, 70, went missing Dec. 19.

Mann’s family sat down and spoke with CBS North Carolina’s Beairshelle Edmé to discuss the case, which is being investigated by the Durham Police Department.

“This is not like them to not be here around the holidays,” explained Shadea Mann-Mayo, the woman’s younger sister.

Mann-Mayo said the parents said last Tuesday they were going out and would be back, which is a normal routine for them.

But 24 hours later, no one, including their children who live in their shared Sprucewood Drive home, heard from them.

“I spoke to Tierra, Tuesday at 7, and I had plans to meet her Wednesday after church, and she was going to give my daughter pajamas for her ‘Pajama Day’ on Thursday,” her sister detailed. “And so, she never breaks her promise to her nieces or her kids so that was a big red flag.”

The family has since launched search parties around the two locations where their phones were last pinged.

“I’m just being positive and hoping for the best,” Mann’s mother, Grace, said. “I’m not going to think negative until I know for sure.”

Meanwhile, loved ones are trying to reassure the former couple’s 11-year-old daughter, whose birthday is in just two weeks, that everything will be OK.

“She asked me, she said, ‘Are you going to find them,’” Mann-Mayo recalled. “We cried in the car together and I told her I’m doing everything I can and I’m going to do everything I can.”

The family hopes Mann makes it home before New Year’s Day, her birthday.

The missing pair were last seen together in a 2017, gray Toyota 4Runner with the license plate DHS-3076.

According to Durham Police, Mann is described as, “a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has short, straight black hair, brown eyes, a tattoo on her left arm and a scar on her forehead.”

Authorities describe Adams as, “a black male, 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, blue jeans and fishing hat.”

If you see them or have any information in this case, contact Durham Police.

