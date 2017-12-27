Firefighter works full shift, arrives home to rescue neighbor from burning house

Off-duty Tampa Fire Rescue firefighter Luigi Young sprang into action. Photo credit: Nadine Young

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa firefighter worked a full shift overnight on Christmas then arrived home Tuesday morning to find flames shooting from his neighbor’s home in Ruskin, so he sprang into action.

Tampa Fire Rescue firefighter Luigi Young ran into the burning home, found his neighbor and then carried him out of the home to safety.

The man had left his burning home, but went back inside and collapsed.

After rescuing his neighbor, Young helped Hillsborough County Fire Rescue firefighters put out the fire.

The home is in the Belmont subdivision.

The man who lives in the home that caught fire lives with two dogs and two birds.

Details have not yet been released about the cause of the fire or if the resident or his pets suffered any injuries.

