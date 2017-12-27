Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing rain possible Wednesday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With freezing temperatures to start the day, some light freezing rain will be possible.

CBS North Carolina’s Erin Clanahan said this winter weather event will be minor in nature but could still create some dangerous driving conditions.

Therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Cumberland, Hoke, Harnett, Johnston, Wayne, Wilson and Sampson counties from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In the advisory area, some light freezing rain could glaze mainly elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses.

There will be a sharp drop off of the moisture line, so while Fayetteville should see precipitation Wednesday morning, the Triangle should stay dry for Wednesday. That low pressure system should pull away from North Carolina during the afternoon, so everyone should be dry with more sun; but it will stay cold.

It will be quite cold on Thursday with highs struggling to get to the middle 30s despite lots of sunshine.

There is still the slight possibility of some light snow or flurries early Friday as another system moves up from the Gulf Coast and runs into the cold air over the Southeast. It is becoming more likely like this system will miss central North Carolina entirely. Most of the computer models have come into better agreement that no measurable precipitation will occur on Friday. What will occur for sure are the continued cold temperatures.

By the weekend it will be dry, but cold air will stick around. After sunshine and lower 40s on Saturday; by New Year’s Eve on Sunday and New Year’s Day on Monday; highs will only be in the lower to middle 30s. As of now, it does look like 2018 will ring in with dry weather Sunday night. A couple of flurries will be possible on New Year’s Day; otherwise there will be a mix of clouds and sun.

On Tuesday, the Triangle had a high of 43, after a morning low of 27. Fayetteville had a high of 49, after a morning low of 29. The normal high this time of year is 51 with a normal low of 31.

Rest of Tonight will become mostly cloudy, a bit of light freezing rain will be possible well south of the Triangle late. The overnight low will be 29. Winds will be light out east-southeast. The precipitation risk will be 30 percent south.

Tuesday will have morning clouds with some light freezing rain possible in areas south of the Triangle. Then it will become mostly sunny during the afternoon. The high will be 42; winds will be northeast to north from 5 to 10 mph. The precipitation risk will be 30 percent south.

Tuesday Night will be fair but cold. The overnight low will be 20. Winds will be northeast 5 to 12 mph.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny and cold. The high will be 35; winds will be northeast 5 to 12 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with just a slight risk of a bit of light snow. It will become partly sunny otherwise with a high of 39; after the morning low of 22. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold. The high will be 43; after a morning low of 24.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve will be partly sunny and colder. The high will be 34; after a morning low of 20.

Monday, New Year’s Day will have clouds and some sun with a slight risk of flurries. The high will be 32; after a morning low of 20. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent.

Next Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The high will be 43; after a morning low of 18.

