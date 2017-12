GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people, including one child, were sent to the hospital Wednesday night with minor injuries after an SUV flipped and collided with the sedan they were riding in outside of Garner, according to police.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading west on Jones Sausage Road near Integrity Drive just outside of Garner when it crossed the median, flipped and hit a passenger car, officials said.

The call came in just after 7 p.m., authorities said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: