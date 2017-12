RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hospitalized Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on Six Forks Road, police said.

Police were called to the scene north of the intersection of Six Forks and Lynn roads just after 5:30 p.m.

Information on the victim’s injuries was not immediately available. The wreck closed lanes on Northbound Six Forks.

