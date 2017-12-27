Police: Man admits to murdering wife in argument over infidelity

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested in the murder of his wife Tuesday after police say he called authorities and admitted to the crime.

In a press release, police said they responded to a home on Hollands Way just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call man killed his wife.

Jose Castano, 55, was found on the back patio of the home and taken into custody without incident, police said.

His wife, Jacqueline Castano, 49, was found dead in the master bedroom. Police said a gun suspected of being used in the homicide was also recovered.

A press release states Castano admitted to killing his wife after an argument about infidelity. He was taken to the Sumner County jail and charged with first-degree murder.

This is the city’s first and only murder of 2017.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: