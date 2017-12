ANAHEIM (KRON) — A power outage is impacting several attractions Wednesday at Disneyland in Anaheim.

The outage is knocked out power to about dozen rides in Toontown and Fantasyland, park officials said.

A malfunction with one of the property’s transformers caused the outage about 11 a.m., a Disneyland spokesperson confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

The outage comes amid the park’s busy holiday season.

