Tagged great white shark ‘Mary Lee’ missing from scans since June

By Published:
The shark Mary Lee is being tracked. (Photo by OCEARCH)


CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A 3,500-pound great white shark made famous online has vanished from electronic monitoring.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports no one has seen or heard from Mary Lee since her transmitter’s last ping in June.

Mary Lee has been the darling of the East Coast since she was tagged off Cape Cod in 2012, then turned up near Isle of Palms two months later.

She’s foraged much of the Atlantic but has continued to return to Lowcountry waters for what researchers guess is a rich supply of fish around the state’s many inlets.

Sightings should be reported to OCEARCH , a nonprofit dedicated to studying great whites and other large marine species. State Department of Natural Resources biologist Bryan Frazier says the shark’s transmitter battery has likely worn out.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s