VIDEO: Tiny toothless Chihuahua takes on coyote

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — If we didn’t have the video, you’d never believe what happened in Pasco County.

A tiny Chihuahua named Paco challenged a full-grown coyote who intruded in his backyard.

“The coyote tried to cut him off. And that’s where they had their little squabble here,” said T.J. Jones, Paco’s owner.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

As the sun set last Thursday evening, Paco noticed an unwanted visitor. But instead of running away, the tiny Chihuahua ran towards the potentially-deadly carnivore — an adult coyote.

Jones caught it all on a video security system.

“I noticed Paco wasn’t in the room. As I walk out of the room, I come around the shed here and he’s got his hair all up, he’s all upset and I come around the corner and I see a big ole coyote,” said Jones.

When Jones checked his recordings he found video of Paco taking on the coyote.

“He actually, literally, was face to face with that coyote, 5 times his size. Stood his ground. Hid under the shed until I came out,” said Jones.

Behind Jones’ house, an abandoned railroad line with plenty of brush makes a perfect place for a coyote to hide. It’s likely the wild animal visited for dinner or dessert.

“That would have been it. He’s 18. He doesn’t have a tooth in his head,” Jones said. “He’s a little sweetheart. He was my dad’s dog, I’d lose it if I lost him. But he did a good job.”

Paco learned his bravery from a pit bull he used to live with.

“He’s always had the big mouth and had the brawn behind him,” said Jones.

“They’re out there and people have a lot of small dogs…he got lucky,” Jones added. “I don’t want to see something bad happen to someone else’s dog.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s