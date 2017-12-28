4-year-old boy dies after treehouse collapse on Christmas Eve

Kade Dylon Contreras

CLEVELAND, Texas (KXAN) — A 4-year-old boy died on Christmas Eve when his treehouse collapsed outside a relative’s home near Houston.

Cleveland ISD Police Chief Rex Evans, in a Facebook post, said Kade Dylon Contreras was critically injured by the collapse and passed away three days later.

“He now rests, laughs and loves among the Heavens above with the Angels,” Evans wrote.

The boy’s mother, Courtney Contreras, posted on Facebook Wednesday: “I’m trying really hard to not question the whys because I will never know that. All that I know for sure is that we were blessed beyond measure to be Kade Dylan’s parents.”

The Houston Chronicle reported tests showed Kade had no brain activity so the family made the decision to remove him from life support.

The newspaper describes the extended Contreras family as active in youth activities in Cleveland, playing instrumental roles in Cleveland ISD athletic programs and booster clubs.

“He had just turned 4 and was looking forward to Christmas,” Evans wrote.

