Barber snips man’s ear, shaves bald patch down middle of head

By WKOW/CNN Published: Updated:
Barber Khalid Shabani said he accidentally shaved this furrow in the middle of a customer's head after accusing him of "fidgeting." (WKOW/CNN)

(WKOW/CNN) – A barber in Madison, Wisconsin, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.

The customer went in to get a haircut and said he asked for his hair to be cut with a No. 2 clipper, and scissors be used to trim the top.

During the haircut, the man said the barber, Khalid Shabani, began twisting his ear, accusing him of fidgeting.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The 22-year-old customer said that’s when Shabani “snipped” his ear with scissors and cut a bald pathway down the middle of his head.

The customer called police.

They arrested Shabani for mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed. Shabani said it was all an accident.

He’s due in court on Jan. 5, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WKOW via CNN. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s