Barber snips man’s ear, shaves bald patch down middle of head

(WKOW/CNN) – A barber in Madison, Wisconsin, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.

The customer went in to get a haircut and said he asked for his hair to be cut with a No. 2 clipper, and scissors be used to trim the top.

During the haircut, the man said the barber, Khalid Shabani, began twisting his ear, accusing him of fidgeting.

The 22-year-old customer said that’s when Shabani “snipped” his ear with scissors and cut a bald pathway down the middle of his head.

The customer called police.

They arrested Shabani for mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed. Shabani said it was all an accident.

He’s due in court on Jan. 5, 2018.

