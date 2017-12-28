Bitter cold expected to impact the Carolinas by New Year’s Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A low pressure system moved just off the coast of North Carolina on Wednesday, and it did produce some light rain in areas south and southeast of the Triangle. A bit of light rain and light snow with some sleet was reported in Fayetteville, Rocky Mount, Wilson, and Goldsboro during the morning, but it never froze on any surfaces, so there no reported travel problems.

On Wednesday, the Triangle had a high of 45, after a morning low of 27 with no precipitation. Fayetteville had a high of 42, after a morning low of 35 with 0.15 of an inch of rain. The normal high this time of year is 51 with a normal low of 31.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy Wednesday night as temperatures drop to around 20 in many areas. Winds will be out of the northeast from 5 to 12 mph tonight and Thursday. So wind chills Wednesday night into Thursday morning will make it feel like it is in the teens. Wind chills on Thursday will make it feel like it is in the 20s all day. The high will make it to the lower to middle 30s on Thursday, despite mostly sunny skies.

There will be a few clouds Thursday night as a trough of low pressure moves over Virginia. There could be a couple flurries in Virginia Thursday night, but central North Carolina will stay dry despite the clouds.

The possibility of precipitation for Friday has been taken out of the forecast, as there is good agreement in the computer models that the low pressure system, that is forecast to move to our south, will stay well south of the area. So Friday will turn out partly sunny and not quite as cold.

By the weekend, it will be dry. After sunshine and middle 40s on Saturday, another blast of arctic air will invade the state on Sunday. New Year’s Eve on Sunday, New Year’s Day on Monday, and Tuesday; highs will only be in the lower to middle 30s. As of now, it does look like 2018 will ring at midnight with partly cloudy skies and midnight temperatures in the lower 20s. A couple of flurries will be possible on New Year’s Day; otherwise there will be a mix of clouds and sun during the period.

Tonight will be fair and cold. The overnight low will be around 20. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold. The high will be 34; winds will be northeast from 5 to 12 mph.

Thursday Night will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold. The overnight low will be 22. Winds will be light of the east-northeast.

Friday will be partly sunny and not as cold. The high will be 42; winds will be west around 5 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny. The high will be 47; after a morning low of 24.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve will be mostly to partly sunny and colder again. The high will be 34; after a morning low of 20.

Monday, New Year’s Day will have clouds and some sun with a slight risk of flurries. The high will be 32; after a morning low of 18. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The high will be 33; after a morning low of 16.

Next Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a slight risk of a couple flurries or sprinkles late in the day. The high will be 38; after the morning low of 18. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent.

