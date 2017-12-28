Body found between buildings in Raleigh commercial neighborhood, police say

(Colton West/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a body was found in the landscaping between two buildings in a commercial area near Lake Boone Trail just before 7:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Police said the dead person appears to be an adult, but that more details would not be available until a medical examiner was able to look at the body.

The body was found in the 2300 block of Wesvill Court, police said.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the body to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

