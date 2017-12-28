Couple grabs another customer’s cash at NC Walmart self-checkout, police say

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – A couple using the self-checkout at the Kitty Hawk Walmart helped themselves to another customer’s money on Wednesday morning, police say.

The crime was reported Wednesday around 10:40 a.m. at 5400 North Croatan Highway.

The suspects were at the Walmart making a purchase at the self-checkout when they took someone else’s cash, police said.

Police officials released images of the suspects, including one that appears to show them with the stolen money in hand.

If you can help police identify the individuals, please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (757) 261-3895.

