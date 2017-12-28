Durham man dies after broad-daylight shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a person was shot and later died on Thursday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 12:55 p.m. in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood in the 1200 block of Wabash Street, according to a news release from Durham police.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a Durham man lying in front of an apartment building.
The 34-year-old victim was later identified as Omeja Glenn.
Glenn was wounded in a shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital, but died a short time later, police said.
There was no word about a possible suspect and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- RALEIGH MAN ARRESTED AFTER HURLING HOT GRITS AT WOMAN, INFANT, POLICE SAY
- CENTRAL NC CHILD AMONG LATEST DEAD FROM FLU THIS SEASON
- CARY MOM LEFT SON IN THE COLD TO ATTEND PARTY ON CHRISTMAS DAY, WARRANT SAYS
- PHOTOS & VIDEO: 16 STOLEN VEHICLES HEADED FOR AFRICA STOPPED AT VA. PORT
- 2 NC OFFICERS SAVE 3 CHILDREN, 2 WOMEN FROM HOUSE FIRE