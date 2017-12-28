Durham man dies after broad-daylight shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a person was shot and later died on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 12:55 p.m. in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood in the 1200 block of Wabash Street, according to a news release from Durham police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a Durham man lying in front of an apartment building.

The 34-year-old victim was later identified as Omeja Glenn.

Glenn was wounded in a shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital, but died a short time later, police said.

There was no word about a possible suspect and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

