Durham man says city workers violate noise ordinance every morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man says he’s complained to city leaders about noise behind his home.

It’s not the alarm clock that wakes him up every morning. It’s not his dog, Cheeky, barking.

“Beep. Beep. Beep,” Levis Valenzuela explains. “You know — it’s like when something is backing up.”

Valenzuela says it’s workers with the City of Durham, working just feet away outside of his bedroom window.

He says he recorded video around 7:30 Thursday morning.

“They need to stop,” he said. “They are decreasing the value of my house.”

The U.S. veteran says he’s called the city about the noise, but he’s not getting the service he wants.

“They said that they were going to contact the street department, cause I inquired,” he said. “Somebody said that that’s the street department doing training.”

He says that he contacted the city about three weeks ago.

Still, Thursday morning, the noise continues.

According to a Durham noise ordinance, from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., the sound level should not be louder than 50 decibels. According to some experts, that’s compared to a quiet conversation at home.

On Thursday, the city responded, saying, “This training has been occurring there for a few months now, and we haven’t received any other complaints of which we’re aware. At this point, city staff isn’t aware of any noise ordinance violations.”

“This is bad,” Valenzuela said. “I mean, can you imagine if I wanted to sell my house? I don’t think I would have a buyer right now with that noise. I mean I wouldn’t buy this house right now.”

No one knows if the noise coming from the city’s equipment is louder than 50 decibels.

City officials tell CBS North Carolina that it will be up to the department to determine if tests are needed and any action that might be required.

There’s no word yet on when or if that test will happen.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: