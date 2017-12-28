Durham police seek driver after bicyclist dies from hit-and-run injuries

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 67-year-old bicyclist has died more than two weeks after being injured in a Durham hit-and-run crash, police said.

Police said they are still looking for a Toyota Corolla sedan that hit Carlos Humberto Arita-Reyes the night of Dec. 13

The incident in the 5300 block of Garrett Road was reported just before 11 p.m. Police said Thursday that Arita-Reyes died.

Authorities say they are looking for a 2005-2008 Toyota Corolla sedan with damage to the driver’s side front hood and bumper.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Investigator L. Cox with the Traffic Services Division at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: