Durham police seek missing teen girl

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are searching for a missing teen girl in Durham.

Fatima Miller was last seen at home on Cozart Street about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

Miller is a 16 years old and black with a light complexion and brown eyes, police said. Her hair is brown with blond ends, police said.

“She is known to frequent the area of Northgate Mall,” police said.

Anyone who knows where she is should call Investigator J. Lyons at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29239, the Durham Police Department’s main desk at (919) 560-4427 or 911.

