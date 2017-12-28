Family to hand out fliers after Eno River search for missing Durham pair

Carl Lynnberg Adams and Tierra Essence Mann

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There are new details in the case of a missing couple in Durham.

The family of the missing pair says they’re going to be passing out fliers in Roxboro Thursday after there was a search Wednesday in a nearby river.

Carl Adams, 70, and 35-year-old Tierra Mann haven’t been seen since last week.

Now, both families are asking for the public to help in the search.

On Wednesday, there was a search on the Eno River, including a boat ramp along the river, Bianca Mann said.

The pair were last seen together Dec. 19 in a 2017 gray Toyota 4-Runner.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call Durham police or CrimeStoppers.

