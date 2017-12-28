Fayetteville police seek 2 teens missing in apparently unrelated cases

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are looking two teenagers who vanished in apparently unrelated cases.

Daryohna Underwood, 14, was last seen Dec. 16 in the 300 block of Wayland Drive.

Underwood is black, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, according to authorities.

Anyone who knows where she is should call 911, Det. T. Huggins at (910) 303-5470 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.

Diego Guinea-Penate, 16, was last seen Friday along the 2000 block of Hoke Loop Road.

Guinea-Penate is white, with black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows where he is should call 911, Officer K. Faire at (910) 703-2711 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.

