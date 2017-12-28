Fayetteville police seek 2 teens missing in apparently unrelated cases

By Published: Updated:
Diego Guinea-Penate, left, and Daryohna Underwood (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are looking two teenagers who vanished in apparently unrelated cases.

Daryohna Underwood, 14, was last seen Dec. 16 in the 300 block of Wayland Drive.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Underwood is black, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, according to authorities.

Anyone who knows where she is should call 911, Det. T. Huggins at (910) 303-5470 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.

Diego Guinea-Penate, 16, was last seen Friday along the 2000 block of Hoke Loop Road.

Guinea-Penate is white, with black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows where he is should call 911, Officer K. Faire at (910) 703-2711 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s