Florida man caught on video raping woman at spa where she worked

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers arrested a man who was captured on video sexually assaulting an employee at an aromatherapy spa in Tampa, according to arrest documents.

The criminal report affidavit outlines a graphic sexual assault at Zen Therapy on North Lois Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say 44-year-old Bruce Darnell Wilson entered the spa around 3:30 p.m. and asked how much services cost. The victim was seated behind a window at the counter and told him $50 for 30 minutes, police say.

According to the report, Wilson grabbed a peppermint candy from a dish on the counter and chewed it. When he began to gag and choke, police say the victim brought him water. Officers say Wilson drank it all and asked for more water.

The woman went to the back to grab another bottle and that’s when officers say Wilson jumped over the counter through the cut-out window and gained access to the back of the building.

Police say he grabbed the woman by the hair and held up a box cutter-style knife to the victim’s back. He demanded money and the victim pointed to a back treatment room where the cash was kept, the report details.

The victim gave him the money but Wilson told her it wasn’t enough and ordered her to remove her clothing while still holding the box cutter, police say. The victim told officers she followed his orders in fear of her life.

The report says Wilson raped her then ran when a customer entered the building.

Officers arrested him at his home in Tampa on Wednesday and took him into custody after they were able to match prints and positively identify Wilson. Police also say the offense was captured on video, and clothing seen on the footage was found at Wilson’s home.

Wilson is charged with robbery with a weapon and sexual assault with a weapon.

Wilson was arrested for the same charge three months ago.

He’s set to appear in court for the recent incident Thursday morning.

