Florida trooper resigns, accused of having sex with crash victim while on duty

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper resigned Wednesday while he was being investigated for having an affair with a crash victim.

Complainant Robert Abruzzese claims Trooper Scott Maus had a sexual relationship with his wife and claims one incident happened while Maus was working.

Abruzzese claims it happened last week behind an abandoned church building on Little Road in New Port Richey.

“That Thursday, it was right here, in a patrol vehicle, in a uniform,” said Abruzzese.

He discovered text messages between the two last Friday.

“‘So, do you like being my little whore for a trooper?’ And then I answered a response, ’cause I had the phone at that time, and I said, ‘I don’t know, let me ask your supervisor,’” he said.

Abruzzese later wrote, “Hi. He called. Now I have to speak to an internal affairs person.”

Maus responded “Called who? Can we talk?”

In a previous exchange with Abruzzese’s wife, Maus wrote, “I love your hair and that dress. It really shows off your curves.” Abruzzese’s wife responded, “You look hot in your uniform. I would love to see you with the hat on too.”

He filed a complaint with Florida Highway Patrol Friday, hours after discovering the text messages.

“The man should not be in that position. It’s a position of trust, position of authority and responsibility and he showed a lack of all those and I don’t think he should have his job anymore,” said Abruzzese.

He said the relationship started Dec. 8 when his wife was involved in a crash on Date Palm Boulevard and Maus took the report.

Several people were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Maus followed the wife to her house around the corner of the crash site, where they exchanged numbers, texted and sent pictures back and forth.

The pictures included Maus in his uniform and in his patrol car.

“It’s disgusting. I mean you trust these people with everything. There were four girls who went to the emergency room that day. There was no concern of that. Seems like his main concern was what he did after and obviously, it’s taxpayers’ dollars,” said Abruzzese.

He claims he discovered that they met up at Magnuson Hotel on Highway U.S.-19 in New Port Richey on Wednesday, Dec. 20. But Maus came in a pickup truck.

Management at the hotel confirmed Maus checked in on that day as a guest.

The two met up again the next day behind the building.

“He waited at the Walgreen’s down the street and once he passed her, she followed him to this location where they proceeded to have sex in the back of the patrol vehicle.”

Maus was hired Nov. 10, 2014 and worked out of Troop C in Pasco County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the allegations are still being investigated and they are conducting interviews with all parties involved.

“The Florida Highway Patrol takes all complaints very seriously. The Trooper has tendered his resignation which was accepted effective immediately. A thorough administrative investigation will continue to be conducted by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ Office of Inspector General.”