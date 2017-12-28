Fugitive injured, NC officers on leave following shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fugitive was injured after being shot by police in southeast Charlotte Wednesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they located an out-of-state stolen vehicle near Interstate 77 and Carowinds Boulevard around 10:15 p.m.

“It was determined that the driver was a fugitive and had warrants of out Mecklenburg County for felony probation violation, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia,” police say.

Officers followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Monroe Road at Wendover Road, where they attempted to arrest the man. That’s when officers say the fugitive rammed his vehicle into several occupied and unoccupied police cars, as well as an occupied citizen’s car.

Police say an officer “perceived an imminent deadly threat” and fired his gun, shooting the man in the hand. Medic took the man to the hospital with minor injuries.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, per department protocol. The investigation is active and ongoing.

CMPD says a separate investigation will determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were properly followed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.