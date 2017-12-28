Grieving NC mom holds vigil for dead son, spreads ashes of dead daughter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil Wednesday to remember the life of Dillon Morris, who was shot and killed in a mysterious homicide.

Jennifer Hatcher, the mother of Dillon Morris, organized the vigil. Morris was found dead three years ago on Dec. 27, 2014.

“He was murdered here in this spot,” Hatcher said at the location of the vigil near the bridge between Lake Branch Drive and South 11th Street.

Police ruled the death a homicide, but it’s not known who committed the crime.

“I’m not healed. I don’t know if I’ll ever be healed, ever,” said Hatcher.

Hatcher is also grieving the loss of her daughter, Kimberly Morris, who died in September.

Kimberly Morris organized the vigil for Dillon every year since his death, but Hatcher said Dillon’s death became too much to handle, and Kimberly died from a drug overdose.

“They were best friends. It really took Kimberly down, losing Dillon,” said Hatcher.

“(Dillon) used to ride his skateboard, bikes,” Hatcher added. “And that’s one thing little kids in the neighborhood knew him for. He always worked on his bikes.”

Kimberly’s ashes were spread during the vigil Wednesday night.

If you have any information about the death of Dillon Morris, you’re asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600.

