Helping Hand Mission seeks 300 heaters as temps plunge in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With frigid temperatures forecast to hit Raleigh for several days, dozens of people may be in cold homes without heat.

“The temperature is cold in homes,” said Slyvia Wiggins, the director of the Helping Hand Mission. “I’ve witnessed so many homes that are ice cold. I mean, the glass sitting on the kitchen table is a block of ice, so we desperately need some heat.”

Wiggins is working hard to keep families warm, but with a high demand, it’s difficult to reach the goal of collecting 300 heaters.

“I felt so sorry yesterday when a lady (took) a cab trying to get here and she paid for a cab to get some heaters and we did not have any heaters,” she explained.

Wiggins says the mission needs more donations because they expect the need to grow as people struggle to pay bills, especially around the holidays.

“It also helps save the electrical bill because that’s the major reason right there that people are doing what they’re doing is because they’re having problems,” Wiggins said.

Already, the community answered the call with several donations early Thursday morning.

“That jumpstarted my enthusiasm and what we’re trying to do and the fact that I got two more (heaters) when somebody calls needing some heaters —- so that really overwhelms me. I was so happy to get that,” she said.

Donations can be made at any Helping Hand Mission location, including the headquarters on Rock Quarry Road and the 24-hour center on New Bern Avenue.

For more information on how you can help, visit the Helping Hand Mission website.