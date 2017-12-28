Irate customer who rammed Johnston County auto dealership faces 14 charges, police say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Smithfield police have arrested the man who rammed a Johnston County auto dealership with a pickup truck earlier this week, authorities said.

Jason Hensley is charged with 14 counts of misdemeanor assault by vehicle. The number of charges reflects the number of people inside Deacon Jones Chevrolet when Hensley rammed it with his Dodge pickup, police said.

Hensley was mad about a vehicle he had purchased from the dealership, police said.

A photo from the incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, showed shattered glass and twisted metal lying behind a Dodge pickup at Deacon Jones Chevrolet on North Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield.

A worker said at least once person had to dive out of the way as the truck smashed into the building before being stopped by a raised platform inside the building, the employee said.

EARLIER: Angry man rams Smithfield auto dealership with pickup truck, police say

Hensley suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and no one else was injured, authorities said.

