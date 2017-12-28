Man caught along I-95 after robbing bank in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested along Interstate 95 after he robbed a bank in Roanoke Rapids on Thursday morning, police say.
The incident was reported through a “panic alarm” around 9:15 a.m. at the PNC Bank along Julian Allsbrook Highway, Roanoke Rapids police said in a news release.
“A male entered the bank and spoke with employees and then handed one a note requesting money,” the news release said.
The man fled on foot, but he was later caught on I-95 near exit 163, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate the robbery.
Roanoke Rapids Police Department Officers, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and City-County Drug Task Force Agents helped capture the suspect, police said.
