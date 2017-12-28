Murder arrest made after NC teen brothers killed in 2016

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — After an 18-month investigation, an arrest has been made in the murders of two Onslow County brothers.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department began an investigation in May 2016 when two teenage boys went missing.

Brothers Deandre, 19, and Tyler Gilbert, 16, both of Jacksonville were reported missing by family members on May 15, 2016.

The body of one of the brothers was found in a wooded area along a dirt road in Maple Hill by authorities.

A search of the area led to the discovery of the second brother a short distance away on the same dirt road.

Both brothers had been shot. Their car was discovered a few miles away and was burned.

Steven McCarty, 24, was considered a person of interest in the investigation.

On May 22, 2016, McCarty was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to a parole violation.

McCarty was formally interviewed at the time of his arrest.

On December 23, 2016, McCarty was arrested for conspiracy, burning personal property, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction of justice and remains in jail.

The investigation continued and as a result of recent developments, murder warrants were issued for Steven McCarty.

On December 27, 2017, he was served with warrants charging him with two counts of open murder.

He remains in the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.

McCarty’s first court appearance is scheduled for December 28, 2017.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation including Jacksonville Police Department, N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission, Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC), the State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders of Deandre and Tyler Gilbert.

A motive for the murders is known but it not being released now pending the upcoming court proceedings.

