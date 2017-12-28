NC driver’s handbook to include information on how to act when stopped by police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state’s driver’s handbook will include new information in 2018 about what drivers should do and expect when pulled over by police.

It’s part of a new law taking effect Jan. 1.

Police say it’s a common question: What do I do if I get pulled over? Raleigh police even made a video about it.

State legislators voted earlier this year to add the information to the handbook in the early part of 2018. The information will also be taught in drivers’ education classes.

“Every little bit helps. It’s going to be like putting a Band-Aid on a big cut,” said Sean Squire, of Wake Forest.

The state worked with representatives of the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association, the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police and the N.C. State Highway Patrol in developing the guidelines in the handbook.

“Sometimes very innocent conduct, you might reach for something underneath your seat, reach for something in the glove compartment, unfortunately an officer might view that as a threat,” state Sen. Floyd McKissick (D-Durham) told CBS North Carolina when the bill passed.

The new measure comes amid national focus on racial bias in policing and traffic stops that have turned violent.

“I think there should be a very laid-out, formulated way to let everyone know this is what you do when you get pulled over,” said Skyler Scheick.

