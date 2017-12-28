NC man in custody after deadly shooting during hunt for stolen boat

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) — A Wilmington man who has been charged in the fatal shooting in Bladen County turned himself into the authorities Thursday morning.

David Wayne Gore, 57, made his first court appearance Thursday and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors asked for Gore’s bond to be set at $750,000. Gore’s attorney, Buddy Allard, countered that Gore was not a flight risk and had willingly turned himself in.

Gore’s bond was set at $100,000.

Gore had originally been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in the shooting death of Allen W. Blanchard over the weekend. The charge was upgraded to murder after Blanchard died on Monday.

Gore, the owner of Gore Marine in Wilmington, received a tip that a $200,000 boat stolen from his shop earlier in the week had been spotted in Bladen County.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Gore arrived Saturday at the Squires Timber mill off NC 210 near Kelly and found Blanchard and another man, 33-year-old Ryan Ciro Thau, of Wilmington, loading scrap metal into a truck.

Authorities said Gore confronted the men and shot Blanchard, who was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he later died. Thau was not injured during the incident.

An arrest warrant states that Gore used a revolver in the shooting.

Sheriff’s officials later confirmed that Blanchard and Thau had no connection to the stolen boat, but Thau was charged Saturday with felony larceny after the property owners said no one had permission to be at Squires Timber, where the shooting happened. A warrant states that Thau was attempting to take a dump truck rear end and a large wood chipper metal cover belonging to the property owners.

A probable cause hearing has been set for Jan. 19 in the case. Dozens of people packed the courtroom Thursday in support of Gore.

The judge instructed those in attendance to not speak to the media.

