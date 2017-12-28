NCDOT’s Division of Aviation to host more drone workshops in 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation will be hosting a series of drone workshops in 2018 after successful workshops were held earlier this year.

In 2017, over 500 attendees at four free workshops learned about drone flight operations, data management and dozens of various applications for government and commercial users, the agency said in a press release.

The workshops also featured presenters who provided updates on the latest changes in federal and state drone regulations and gave live flight demonstrations.

The first workshop of the year will take place in Dallas in Gaston County on Jan. 24, 2018. The focus of that workshop will be on the use of drones by public safety agencies such as police and fire departments, and will only be open those in the public safety sector.

“Drone technology is quickly advancing and so are the possibilities for a business or government organization interested in using one,” said Basil Yap, unmanned aircraft systems program manager for NCDOT. “The folks in attendance can expect to come away with a realistic understanding of the possible applications for drone technology and what it takes to effectively implement drones into their operations.”

The NCDOT said in the release that they hope to continue to use the workshops as a way to show that drone technology can be safe and beneficial.

Exact location and dates for other workshops are still being determined.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: