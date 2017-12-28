Capital Blvd reopens after Raleigh water main break closes road for nearly an hour

The scene of the water main break Thursday morning along Capital Boulevard. Photo by Tommy Harris/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break closed inbound Capital Boulevard in Raleigh for nearly an hour Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. and closed the road between Hodges Street and Crabtree Boulevard, according to authorities.

Police officers were diverting traffic off Capital at Hodges until the road reopened at 10:50 a.m.

Outbound lanes of Capital Boulevard were not affected by the water main break.

