Tip leads to arrest of pair found with AK-47 and drugs, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest of two men caught with an AK-47, handguns and narcotics, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The arrests were made when officers were following up on a tip regarding the illegal sale of drugs from a home in the 2100 block of Buckhorn Road on Wednesday.

According to police, officers made contact with the resident of the home and smelled marijuana when the front door was opened. Officers then obtained a search warrant from a magistrate and quickly executed the search warrant.

While searching the home, officers found and seized 4.5 dosage units of Oxycodone, 17 dosage units of Adderall, 215 grams of marijuana, an AK-47, two handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The two men arrested and charged are Dakota Chavis, 21, of Fayetteville, and Robert Gibson, 27, of Hope Mills.

Chavis is charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, maintaining a dwelling place for the sale of controlled substances, felony conspiracy, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Gibson is charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, maintaining a dwelling place for the sale of controlled substances, felony conspiracy, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of schedule II Oxycodone.

The person who submitted the tip will be eligible for a cash reward, police said.

