Warrants: 2 Zebulon women arrested after trying to hit, kill man with minivan

Angela Debnam and Yulasey Martinez (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Zebulon women are facing charges after hitting a man with a minivan and trying to kill him on Tuesday, according to Wake County arrest warrants.

Angela Debnam, 41, of the 300 block of W. Horton Street, is charged with assault with deadly weapon intent to kill, driving while license revoked not impaired, and felony conspiracy. According to warrants, she hit a man with her 1999 Dodge Caravan “with the intent to kill him.”

Debnam is also accused of trying to “conspire with Yulasey Martinez to assault [the man] by way of running him over with a…Dodge Caravan and then switching drivers after the assault,” the warrant states.

Martinez, 33, also of the 300 block of W. Horton Street, is facing a felony conspiracy charge in the case.

Debnam is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. Martinez is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

