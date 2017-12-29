Suspect on the run after 2 wounded in Cumberland County shooting

Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff's Office/Twitter.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials are looking for a man after two people were injured in a shooting in Cumberland County on Friday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. near the 3060 block of Cumberland Road, officials said.

Two people were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital after the shooting, Cumberland County Sheriff  Ennis Wright said in a tweet.

Around 7:50 p.m., Wright tweeted officers were looking for an armed suspect who ran off after the shooting.

The description of the suspect from the sheriff is a man between 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, medium build, wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. The suspect was last seen on foot on Cumberland Road, which is southwest of Fayetteville.

Wright said to call 911 or 910-483-TIPS with information about the suspect or shooting.

