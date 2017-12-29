Callers disguised as sheriff’s office target NC residents in phone scam

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) — Scammers claiming to represent the sheriff’s offices of Lincoln County and Mecklenburg County made numerous calls Friday asking residents to make payments.

The sheriff’s office received several reports from citizens in the area about the fraudulent calls.

Officials said that victims were receiving calls from what shows up on caller ID as the sheriff’s office, or from a local landline number.

The scammers informed residents that there were arrest warrants in their name for failure to appear in court. These people use correct terminology and the names of real judges when speaking to victims.

The scammers then tell the resident to avoid immediate arrest, a payment can be made over the telephone with prepaid credit or debit cards.

The Lincoln County and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Offices are advising all citizens this is a scam.

The sheriff’s office does not accept money in order to cancel a warrant or order for arrest.

Citizens should not provide any personal information over the phone, purchase any money cards or exchange in money in reference to such calls.

The Sheriff’s Office will not ask for personal information including social security numbers, credit card numbers, money or any other sensitive financial information over the telephone.

If you ever receive a call that you believe to be fraudulent, please contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling 980-314-5002 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

