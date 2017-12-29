Durham co-workers raising funds to send body of man killed by hit-and-run driver to Honduras

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The employers and co-workers of a man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver as he rode his bicycle in Durham have set up a fund to help send his body back to his family in Honduras.

Carlos Arita-Reyes worked at Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria for about 13 years.

The general manager said Reyes was a big part of the restaurant family, and that family wants to do everything it can to help.

“He’s been here since the beginning, since we opened, so, you know, he’s seen everyone that’s been through these doors, not just employees, customers too,” said Magen Essey. “So … it doesn’t just affect us.”

The restaurant set up a GoFundMe, the Carlos Reyes Memorial Fund, in a bid to raise $10,000 to send his body back to his family.

The 67-year-old was riding his bike on Garrett Road when he was hit on Dec. 13, police said.

Police believe he was hit by a Toyota Corolla. They’re still looking for the car, which they say could have damage to the hood and bumper on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

