Family concerned after Vance County dad vanished last week

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – For more than a week, a Vance County husband and father has been missing.

Family members and friends spent much of Friday searching around Kerr Lake for Michael Bowes, 46, but to no avail.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating. Sheriff Peter White told CBS North Carolina they don’t have much to go on.

Bowes was last seen in the early morning hours of December 21. His wife, Katherine Bowes said he told her he’d be right back.

“This ain’t like him,” Katherine Bowes said.

Katherine Bowes said her husband received a call that morning from someone who told him they’d found his cell phone.

The phone was stolen back on December 16. Henderson police confirmed a report was filed.

Bowes followed it up with a Facebook post, offering $2,000 for information that led to an arrest.

“That’s where me, his father, his mother and his brother, that’s where we’re all worried about,” Katherine Bowes said.

“He said ‘somebody has found my phone. I’ve got to go get it.’ He said ‘but I’ll be straight back.’ He said ‘I’ll be right back home’,” Bowes added.

That was a week ago Wednesday. Bowes’ wife is concerned the person who called was after the reward money and might have done something when Michael Bowes didn’t have it.

Henderson police are investigating the robbery and said it didn’t appear to be connected to his disappearance.

“That I love you and I wish you’d come back home,” Katherine Bowes said that was her message for her husband.

Bowes was driving a 2017 silver KIA Soul, license plate number EBS-5850. Anyone with information is urged to call the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.

