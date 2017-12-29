First Night Raleigh revelers will get a frigid welcome to 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are just days away from ringing in the new year and the City of Raleigh is preparing for its big “First Night” celebration.

First Night is set to be one for the books with a mega lineup to bring to Raleigh as the city counts down to 2018.

One thing revelers will need to keep in mind while waiting to bring in the new year is that we will have frigid temperatures in the Triangle Sunday night.

The temperature is forecast to be around 27 degrees at 7 p.m. and 22 degrees by the time the acorn drops at midnight.

Still, organizers expect the fireworks, acorn drop and multiple performers will be enough to warm people up and keep them excited for 2018.

There will be performances by Birds of Avalon, Jack the Radio and ShadowGrass, as well as dozens of other acts.

The First Night ferris wheel and the Fayetteville F-5 amusement ride will also be set up for people to have some fun.

The main attraction, of course, will be the acorn drop.

The acorn’s creator spent yesterday polishing the City of Oaks staple and prepping it for its big night, which is now in its 27th year.

First Night Raleigh will kick off early in the day on New Year’s Eve and have an acorn drop for kids at 7 p.m. before the big drop at midnight.

For more information on the celebration, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: