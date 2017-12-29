Former NC teacher faces new charge in sex assault investigation

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) — Former Caldwell County middle school teacher Justin Biggs was arrested again Thursday on one count of felonious restraint.

A warrant for Biggs arrest that was obtained by WBTV accuses him of restraining a girl under the age of 16 and then moving her from the place of initial restraint without her parents’ consent.

WBTV is withholding the name of the victim given the nature of the new charge.

Biggs was arrested earlier in December on five counts of indecent liberties with a minor. The charges stem from reports made by students at Granite Falls Middle School and, later, at William Lenoir Middle School.

In 2015, seven female students at Granite Falls Middle School told police that Biggs touched them inappropriately.

School officials ruled Biggs’ behavior at the time was “childish and immature but not criminal” and allowed him to keep his job but move to William Lenoir Middle School.

Police records show four additional female students at William Lenoir Middle School accused Biggs of inappropriately touching them this past November.

Biggs has pleaded not guilty to all five previous charges.

