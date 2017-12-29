Hines scores 3 TDs to lead NC State over Arizona 28-10 at halftime of Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (WNCN) — Nyheim Hines scored three touchdowns in the first half to help lead North Carolina State University to a 28-10 lead over Arizona at halftime of the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Friday afternoon.

Hines, a Garner High School grad, made his 10th rushing touchdown of the season with about 2:40 left in the first quarter of the Sun Bowl.

Then, soon into the second quarter, Hines scored another touchdown. That put the Wolfpack up 14-0 with 14:13 left in the second quarter.

Arizona kicked a field goal about six minutes later, which finally put them on the scoreboard.

But, Hines wasn’t finished — he rushed again for a third touchdown with just 4:42 left in the first half, putting the Wolfpack up 21-3.

Arizona managed to score on a short touchdown toss late in the second quarter, which put them back into the game, down 21-10.

But, with only two minutes left in the first half, N.C. State took advantage of an on-side kick by Arizona to make another touchdown drive.

Jakobi Meyers took a 5-yard out-route and turned it into a 25-yard catch and run to put the Wolfpack up 28-10 at half.

