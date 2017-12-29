Man hospitalized after shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Durham Friday night, police said.

The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Gurley Street, according to Durham police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is not known.

Detectives were sent to the hospital to interview the man for more information about the shooting.

No information about a possible suspect was available.

Police were still at the crime scene as of 10 p.m.

