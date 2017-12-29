Man sees crash that killed wife, 2 daughters, family friend

LIBERTY, Mo. (KSHB/CNN) – Brandon Luft was looking in his rearview mirror when he saw the accident that killed his wife, two daughters and a family friend.

The family was driving in two different vehicles along an icy section of I-70 this week near Abilene, Kansas, when a truck driven by Brandon’s wife Lisa slammed into a bridge guardrail and tumbled 25 feet to the ground below.

The family from Kearney, Missouri, was on its way to Colorado to visit relatives in Colorado.

Hundreds turned out at St. Stephen Lutheran Church Wednesday night to honor the four people who died.

“I never in my life thought this would happen,” Luft said. “Our lives are changing now dramatically.”

The accident took the life of his wife of 25 years, Lisa. It also killed his daughters Brianna, 20, and Aria, 14, as well as family friend, 18-year-old Saleena Senzee.

Hundreds packed the church sanctuary as family and friends gathered to pray and listen to recordings of Aria, who was part of the church choir.

Luft thanked the community for all of its support.

“Please keep praying for us. I know that you will,” he said. “I just feel blessed to be part of this church body and part of this community of Kearney, Missouri. You guys are awesome, thank you for being here tonight.”

Friends and family are helping. A GoFundMe account has been set up to cover funeral costs.

Copyright 2017 KSHB via CNN. All rights reserved

