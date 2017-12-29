Mebane couple hoping to sort out wedding dress mix-up 30 years in the making

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cynthia “Cindy” Lessig walked down the aisle to marry Stephen Arneson in July 1988.

Now, nearly 30 years later, the Mebane couple is still going strong. They even hoped to one day see their daughter, Danielle Arneson, walk down the aisle in the same gown her mother had worn.

Over the Christmas holidays, the couple’s daughter, Danielle, asked the see her mother’s dress. But when they pulled it out, there was a problem.

“She jokingly said, ‘What if this is not my dress?'” recalled Danielle Arneson. “All she saw was these ruffles and she was like, ‘This is not my dress!’ and I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t know if you’re kidding or not, now!’ So she pulled it out and realized it was not her dress.”

Once they realized the error, Danielle Arneson took to Facebook to make a plea to get it back. That post has since gone viral.

CBS North Carolina’s Beairshelle Edmé went to the Mebane Laundry and Dry Cleaners where the wedding gown was sealed into a package after the wedding.

It’s still in the same spot on West Clay Street, but it’s now under new ownership and there’s no record of the wedding dress.

As the mother and daughter inspected the dress, they found the ticket from when it was picked up.

“My mom’s dress was 1692. Well, on the inside of the dress itself, on the inside of the seam it says 1691,” explained Arneson.

Danielle tells CBS North Carolina, at this point, she just has one goal in mind.

“Honestly, I think the number one priority is trying to get this dress back to the owner,” she said. “This is not our dress. Somebody else is missing their dress.”

The daughter says in her case, should her wedding day come, she can always get a new dress and start new traditions.

Meanwhile, her mom tells CBS North Carolina that she has a love to last for a lifetime, even without her wedding dress.

Still they hope to get back the gown, which was most likely picked up at the Mebane cleaners in August 1988.

If you think you may have the dress or that the Arneson family has your dress, let us know at newstips@wncn.com and/or contact Danielle on Facebook.

