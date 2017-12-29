More cold temperatures in store for central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Despite bright sunshine, cold arctic air invaded central North Carolina on Thursday. Temperatures stayed below freezing in some areas all day long. A bit of relief will be around today and Saturday, but another blast of even colder arctic air will blow in on Sunday, just in time for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On Thursday, the Triangle had a high of 30, after a morning low of 20. Fayetteville had a high of 34, after a morning low of 26. The normal high this time of year is 51 with a normal low of 31.

A mix of clouds and sun this morning will give way to more sun than clouds this afternoon — winds will be light and temperatures will be warmer, but we’ll still only climb to the low 40s, about ten degrees below-average. Temperatures will climb to near 50 on Saturday, but don’t get used to the milder air…another Arctic blast head in Saturday night.

It will be dry but cold on New Year’s Eve Sunday and New Year’s Day on Monday, and also on Tuesday. Highs should stay below freezing all day on Monday and Tuesday. 2018 will ring at midnight with partly cloudy skies and midnight temperatures in the lower 20s.

Precipitation chances will remain less than 10% for the next 7-10 days.

Friday will be partly cloudy and not as cold. The high will be 42; winds will be west around 5 mph.

Friday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 24. Winds will be light out of the south.

Saturday will be partly sunny with milder breezes. The high will be 49; winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve will be partly sunny and colder again. The high will be 34; after a morning low of 22.

Monday, New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very cold. The high will be 30; after a morning low of 18.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 32; after a morning low of 15.

Wednesday will have clouds and some sun. The high will be 40; after the morning low of 17.

Thursday will be clearing and colder again. The high will be 35; after a morning low of 22.

